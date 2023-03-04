Football

Mourinho’s two-match ban suspended, in dugout for Juve clash

In a statement, the FIGC said that the ban and a 10,000 euro (10,650 dollars) fine given to Mourinho on Wednesday would be suspended until the next hearing on March 10, in order for an investigation into the incident to be closed.

Milan 04 March, 2023 20:07 IST
Roma coach Jose Mourinho.

Roma coach Jose Mourinho. | Photo Credit: AP

Jose Mourinho’s two-match ban for an outburst against officials has been suspended, the Italian Football Federation said on Saturday, allowing the Portuguese to be in the dugout for Roma’s clash with Juventus.

Roma boss Mourinho was sent off during his team’s shock 2-1 loss at Serie A strugglers Cremonese on Tuesday following a clash with fourth official Marco Serra, who reportedly insulted the 60-year-old and told him to “go home”.

After the match, the coach was still so angry at what he considered provocation that, said Serie A, he entered the referee’s dressing room without permission and “made seriously offensive statements”.

Defeat at Cremonese knocked Roma down to fifth, three points off the Champions League positions and nine ahead of Juve who sit seventh ahead of Sunday’s night’s match in Rome.

