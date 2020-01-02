Football

Klopp: VAR catches offsides not visible to human eye

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said that VAR analyses decision that the human eye cannot spot and can spot minute offside like toes and heels.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
02 January, 2020 13:08 IST

Klopp: VAR catches offsides not visible to human eye

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
02 January, 2020 13:08 IST
Guardiola hails Manchester City's fighting spirit
Klopp: VAR catches offsides not visible to human eye
Granit Xhaka.
Arteta: Xhaka to stay at Arsenal despite Hertha Berlin speculations
Solskjaer- Pogba ruled out for one month
 More Videos
Klopp: Liverpool's 'brilliant' 2019 is just a building block
Arteta 'hopes' Xhaka won't leave in January
Arteta: We will have to help Leno
Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to Milan
Mourinho: Points gap in the Champions League chase is draining for Spurs
Klopp lost for words over sensational Liverpool
Becoming a world champion is a realisation of a dream - Alisson
Flamengo was a match for Liverpool - Firmino
 Related