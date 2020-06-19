Football Football Klopp feared Liverpool would lose out on title due to coronavirus lockdown Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he feared his team could be denied the chance to win the Premier League title by the coronavirus stoppage. Reuters Manchester 19 June, 2020 20:56 IST Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp feared his side would lose its chance to win the Premier League for the first time in 30 years if the season was declared null and void. - AP Photo Reuters Manchester 19 June, 2020 20:56 IST Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said that he feared his team may have been denied the chance to win the Premier League title by the coronavirus stoppage.Liverpool was 25 points clear and just six points away from guaranteeing its first league title in 30 years when play was stopped in March.RELATED| Premier League returns: All you need to know Asked whether he was worried about being denied that triumph, Klopp said on Friday: “Honestly, yes. When we went to lockdown I didn't think about us being close for a second as it was not important in the moment.”“I became worried in the moment that people began speaking about 'null and void' and I felt it physically, that would've been really, really hard,” he added.Some in the game, prominently West Ham United vice-chair Karren Brady, had argued that the season should be declared null and void with no title winner and no relegation.RELATED| Klopp not bothered about Premier League's neutral venue plan The league, however, was able to resume on Wednesday and looks set to complete the season without any need for what would have been a bitter discussion about whether to void the campaign or decide issues on a points-per-game calculation.“There were moments (I was worried) but when that was off the table I felt quite relieved. Now we are here. If we would have done points-per-game we would have been champions but now we are not and have to play for it, which is how it should be in sports.”Liverpool will be aiming to get three of the six points it needs in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Sunday.“It will be tough in the next few weeks. I hope I can enjoy it. We need to make sure we play again the best football we can play,” said Klopp. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos