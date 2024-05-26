MagazineBuy Print

Juve ends season with routine win over Monza

Juventus completed its Serie A campaign with a comfortable 2-0 home win over Monza on Saturday thanks to first-half goals from Federico Chiesa and Alex Sandro, who played his last match for the club.

Published : May 26, 2024 08:39 IST , TURIN, Italy - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Juventus’ players carry Juventus’ Alex Sandro at the end of the Italian Serie A match between Juventus and Monza.
Juventus’ players carry Juventus’ Alex Sandro at the end of the Italian Serie A match between Juventus and Monza. | Photo Credit: AP
Juventus’ players carry Juventus’ Alex Sandro at the end of the Italian Serie A match between Juventus and Monza. | Photo Credit: AP

Juventus completed its Serie A campaign with a comfortable 2-0 home win over Monza on Saturday thanks to first-half goals from Federico Chiesa and Alex Sandro, who played his last match for the club.

Juve ended its season on 71 points third in the standings, but can still be overtaken by fifth-placed Atalanta, who has 66 points and two matches left to play.

Chiesa broke the deadlock after 26 minutes and Sandro doubled the lead two minutes later with a header from a corner.

Juve came close to scoring a third goal early in the second half, but Chiesa’s attempt from the edge of the box hit the woodwork.

Sandro, 33, bid an emotional farewell to Juve as he was substituted 15 minutes from the end, marking his final appearance since joining the club in 2015.

The Brazilian made a record-equalling 327 appearances for Juve, matching Pavel Nedved’s record for the most by a foreign player in the club’s history.

“It was emotional for me, I have never cried so much in my life,” Sandro told DAZN.

“I am proud of myself and what I achieved. Over the last few days, I told everyone that the trophies and finals were lovely, but what I take away is the bond with the people.”

Monza’s Alessio Zerbin was shown a second yellow card in stoppage time after tripping Carlos Alcaraz.

Monza ended the campaign in 12th place with 45 points.

