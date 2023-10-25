Federico Gatti took another step on his rise from amateur football and manual labour on Wednesday after renewing his Juventus contract until 2028.

In a short statement, Juve said that Italy international Gatti had signed a new deal “until 30 June 2028” which according to Italian media is worth 1.5 million euros a season.

The 25-year-old worked as a bricklayer and in other blue-collar jobs while rising through the divisions, only becoming a professional player three years ago in Italy’s third tier.

“Every morning on my way to training I pass by the house where I grew up and where my family and my grandfather lived,” said Gatti.

READ MORE: Premier League: Everton faces 12-point penalty for financial breaches - reports

“Passing by it makes me think back. I was 20 years old when I started leaving home for football and I never thought I would come back to Turin. But instead, I did come back, to Juve, every day is a dream.”

Juventus bought Gatti in January last year from Frosinone, then in Serie B, and he has since established himself as a first-team player, making 27 appearances in all competitions last season.

This term Gatti, who has two international caps, has started six of Juve’s nine league matches, scoring in the 2-0 derby win over Torino earlier this month.