MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A: Juventus gives former bricklayer FedericoGatti contract until 2028

The 25-year-old worked as a bricklayer and in other blue-collar jobs while rising through the divisions, only becoming a professional player three years ago in Italy’s third tier.

Published : Oct 25, 2023 22:43 IST , Milan - 1 MIN READ

AFP
File Photo: Juventus defender Federico Gatti celebrates after scoring.
File Photo: Juventus defender Federico Gatti celebrates after scoring. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File Photo: Juventus defender Federico Gatti celebrates after scoring. | Photo Credit: AFP

Federico Gatti took another step on his rise from amateur football and manual labour on Wednesday after renewing his Juventus contract until 2028.

In a short statement, Juve said that Italy international Gatti had signed a new deal “until 30 June 2028” which according to Italian media is worth 1.5 million euros a season.

The 25-year-old worked as a bricklayer and in other blue-collar jobs while rising through the divisions, only becoming a professional player three years ago in Italy’s third tier.

“Every morning on my way to training I pass by the house where I grew up and where my family and my grandfather lived,” said Gatti.

READ MORE: Premier League: Everton faces 12-point penalty for financial breaches - reports

“Passing by it makes me think back. I was 20 years old when I started leaving home for football and I never thought I would come back to Turin. But instead, I did come back, to Juve, every day is a dream.”

Juventus bought Gatti in January last year from Frosinone, then in Serie B, and he has since established himself as a first-team player, making 27 appearances in all competitions last season.

This term Gatti, who has two international caps, has started six of Juve’s nine league matches, scoring in the 2-0 derby win over Torino earlier this month.

Related stories

Related Topics

Serie A /

Juventus /

Serie A 2023-24 /

Frosinone /

Torino

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Juventus gives former bricklayer Federico Gatti contract until 2028
    AFP
  2. Sumit Antil targets 75m in Paralympics after breaking World Record at Para-Asian Games
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. World Cup 2023: England, Sri Lanka aim to keep semifinal hopes alive in Chinnaswamy showdown
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Indian sports news wrap, October 25
    Team Sportstar
  5. SL vs ENG, ODI World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews lauds Sri Lankan captain Kusal Mendis’s ‘fearless cricket’
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A: Juventus gives former bricklayer Federico Gatti contract until 2028
    AFP
  2. AFC Olympic Qualifiers: Blue Tigresses gear up for mighty Japan challenge
    Team Sportstar
  3. Delhi government to conduct Delhi Future Stars football league from Oct. 30
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Belgium, Netherlands and Germany confirm joint bid to host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup
    AFP
  5. Europa League: Dutch giant Ajax in a mess heading to Brighton 
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Juventus gives former bricklayer Federico Gatti contract until 2028
    AFP
  2. Sumit Antil targets 75m in Paralympics after breaking World Record at Para-Asian Games
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. World Cup 2023: England, Sri Lanka aim to keep semifinal hopes alive in Chinnaswamy showdown
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Indian sports news wrap, October 25
    Team Sportstar
  5. SL vs ENG, ODI World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews lauds Sri Lankan captain Kusal Mendis’s ‘fearless cricket’
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment