MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Juventus secures 2-2 draw against Verona

Verona midfielder Michael Folorunsho put the hosts ahead in the 11th minute, sending a stunning volley from the edge of the box past hopeless Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny following a corner.

Published : Feb 18, 2024 13:43 IST , VERONA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Michael Folorunsho (R) celebrates after scoring a goal. 
Michael Folorunsho (R) celebrates after scoring a goal.  | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Michael Folorunsho (R) celebrates after scoring a goal.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Juventus fading title hopes suffered another blow after they had to come from behind twice to rescue a 2-2 draw at relegation-threatened Hellas Verona in Serie A on Saturday.

Verona midfielder Michael Folorunsho put the hosts ahead in the 11th minute, sending a stunning volley from the edge of the box past hopeless Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny following a corner.

Dusan Vlahovic levelled for Juventus from the spot just before the half-hour mark before Verona forward Tijjani Noslin nutmegged Szczesny to restore the lead early in the second half, and Juventus equalised again through Adrien Rabiot.

Second-placed Juventus are on 54 points from 25 games, nine points behind Inter Milan, who have a game in hand. AC Milan, in third on 52 points, can overlap Massimiliano Allegri’s side when they visit Monza on Sunday.

Related Topics

Juventus

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 4: ENG 0/0; Crawley, Duckett open as England chases record 557
    Team Sportstar
  2. Juventus secures 2-2 draw against Verona
    Reuters
  3. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal equals record for most sixes by a batter in a Test innings
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes third-youngest batter to score two Test double hundreds
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 3 updates: TN enforces follow on vs Punjab; Bengal beats Bihar
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Juventus secures 2-2 draw against Verona
    Reuters
  2. Gomes’ double earns Wolves second win against Tottenham this season
    AP
  3. David’s hat-trick helps Lille defeat Le Havre in the French league
    Aravind V S _11773
  4. Late Rodri goal earns Man City draw with Chelsea
    Reuters
  5. Klopp sweats on injured trio after Salah scores in Liverpool romp
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 4: ENG 0/0; Crawley, Duckett open as England chases record 557
    Team Sportstar
  2. Juventus secures 2-2 draw against Verona
    Reuters
  3. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal equals record for most sixes by a batter in a Test innings
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes third-youngest batter to score two Test double hundreds
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 3 updates: TN enforces follow on vs Punjab; Bengal beats Bihar
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment