Juventus secures 2-2 draw against Verona

Juventus fading title hopes suffered another blow after they had to come from behind twice to rescue a 2-2 draw at relegation-threatened Hellas Verona in Serie A on Saturday.
Verona midfielder Michael Folorunsho put the hosts ahead in the 11th minute, sending a stunning volley from the edge of the box past hopeless Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny following a corner.
Dusan Vlahovic levelled for Juventus from the spot just before the half-hour mark before Verona forward Tijjani Noslin nutmegged Szczesny to restore the lead early in the second half, and Juventus equalised again through Adrien Rabiot.
Second-placed Juventus are on 54 points from 25 games, nine points behind Inter Milan, who have a game in hand. AC Milan, in third on 52 points, can overlap Massimiliano Allegri’s side when they visit Monza on Sunday.
