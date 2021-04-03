Football Football Juventus stutters again as Ronaldo secures Torino draw The result means Juventus slips to fourth place on 56 points, nine behind leader Inter Milan. Torino moves onto 24 points, two clear of the relegation zone in 17th place. Reuters 03 April, 2021 23:55 IST Cristiano Ronaldo headed in from close range to equalise but he was flagged for offside, before a VAR review overturned the decision and allowed the goal. - Nur via Getty Images Reuters 03 April, 2021 23:55 IST Juventus needed a 79th-minute equaliser from Cristiano Ronaldo to rescue a 2-2 draw in the Turin derby against relegation battling Torino on Saturday, leaving the champion's Serie A title defence in tatters.The pressure was on Andrea Pirlo’s side to produce a convincing performance after suffering a 1-0 loss to lowly Benevento before the international break, and they started strongly as Federico Chiesa scored after 13 minutes.ALSO READ | Pirlo leaves out three players for COVID-19 protocol breachBut striker Antonio Sanabria soon headed Torino level, before latching onto a careless Dejan Kulusevski backpass to fire his side in front in the opening minute of the second half.Ronaldo headed in from close range to equalise but he was flagged for offside, before a VAR review overturned the decision and allowed the goal.Juve slipped to fourth place on 56 points, nine behind leader Inter, who faces Bologna later on Saturday. Torino moved onto 24 points, two clear of the relegation zone in 17th place. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.