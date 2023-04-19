Football

Juventus wins appeal over stand closure for Lukaku racist abuse

The section had been ordered shut for one match following racist chanting from what was described as “the majority of fans” stood there before and while Lukaku netted his stoppage time penalty in first leg of the Juventus vs Inter Milan Italian Cup semifinal.

19 April, 2023
Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku (90) and Juventus' Juan Cuadrado argue following the Italian cup semifinal first leg at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on April 4, 2023.

Juventus has won its appeal against a one-match stand closure for its fans racially abusing Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Wednesday.

Fans will be allowed in the lower tier of the Allianz Stadium’s South Stand for Sunday night’s clash with Serie A leader Napoli after the decision by the FIGC’s appeals court.

The FIGC did not say why Juve had won its appeal.

The section had been ordered shut for one match following racist chanting from what was described as “the majority of fans” stood there before and while Lukaku netted his stoppage time penalty.

It gave Inter a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the two sides’ Italian Cup semifinal.

An incredulous Lukaku was then shown his second yellow card of the match and sent off for his celebrations in front of the home supporters, which were considered provocative despite the abuse he received.

Samir Handanovic and Juan Cuadrado were also dismissed following a blazing post-match row.

Juve’s goalscorer on the night, Cuadrado was given a three-match ban for grabbing Handanovic by the neck and punching him, while the Inter goalkeeper was banned for one game for his role in the fight.

Juve is also awaiting on a decision on whether its appeal against a 15-point penalty for illicit transfer activity will be upheld.

Italy’s highest sporting court is examining the ruling handed down by the FIGC’s appeals court in January.

