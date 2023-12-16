MagazineBuy Print

Serie A 2023-24: Juventus miss out on top spot after 1-1 draw with Genoa

Massimiliano Allegri's side are second on 37 points behind Inter Milan, which visit Lazio on Sunday. Genoa is 14th with 16 points, four points clear of the relegation zone.

Published : Dec 16, 2023 07:57 IST , GENOA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Juventus Andrea Cambiaso (R), and Genoa’s Mattia Bani fight for the ball during the Serie A match.
Juventus Andrea Cambiaso (R), and Genoa’s Mattia Bani fight for the ball during the Serie A match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Juventus Andrea Cambiaso (R), and Genoa’s Mattia Bani fight for the ball during the Serie A match. | Photo Credit: AP

Juventus was held to a 1-1 draw at Genoa as Federico Chiesa’s first-half penalty was cancelled out by Albert Gudmundsson after the break, leaving the visitors a point off top spot in Serie A.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side are second on 37 points behind Inter Milan, which visit Lazio on Sunday. Genoa is 14th with 16 points, four points clear of the relegation zone.

“It’s not easy to play against Genoa,” Allegri told Mediaset. “We have to grow in scoring because this is the only way we can stay at the top of the table.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2023-24: Tottenham beats Nottingham Forest to stay in top four

“We needed more calmness and brightness, but it’s an important point that continues the positive streak and the performance made me happy.”

The visitors took the lead after 28 minutes thanks to Chiesa, who made no mistake from the penalty spot after being brought down by goalkeeper Josep Martinez.

Genoa levelled three minutes into the second half after a fine passing build-up left Gudmundsson with an opportunity in front of goal to fire past keeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Juventus came close to a last-minute winner but Martinez made a brilliant save to keep out Bremer’s close-range effort after a corner.

ALSO READ | FIFA Club World Cup 2023: Benzema’s penalty blocked as Al Ahly thrashes Al-Ittihad to book Fluminense semifinal

“We have to improve, sometimes we get caught up in the frenzy. There have always been things to improve, not only today,” Juve midfielder Manuel Locatelli told  DAZN.

“We conceded a goal that we usually don’t concede, these things can happen, but then you have to react. Opportunities must be seized. We have to take the leap of scoring more and closing out games.

Juventus next plays at mid-table Frosinone next Saturday.

“There’s regret, we wanted to come here and win. Now we have to work for Frosinone. We have the same hunger as always. The spirit is the right one to move forward,” Locatelli added. 

