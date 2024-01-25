MagazineBuy Print

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC LIVE score, Kalinga Super Cup semifinal updates: Starting 11s OUT! Streaming info; Kick-off at 7:30pm IST

MCFC vs OFC: Get live score, updates and highlights of the Kalinga Super Cup semifinal between Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC.

Updated : Jan 25, 2024 18:34 IST

Team Sportstar
BHUBANESWAR, 17/01/2024: Odisha FC’s DiEgo celebrates himself after scoring goal against Inter Kashi in the Kalinga Super Cup matches at kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar . Photo: BISWARANJAN ROUT
BHUBANESWAR, 17/01/2024: Odisha FC's DiEgo celebrates himself after scoring goal against Inter Kashi in the Kalinga Super Cup matches at kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar . Photo: BISWARANJAN ROUT
BHUBANESWAR, 17/01/2024: Odisha FC’s DiEgo celebrates himself after scoring goal against Inter Kashi in the Kalinga Super Cup matches at kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar . Photo: BISWARANJAN ROUT | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Kalinga Super Cup semifinal between Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC.
  • January 25, 2024 18:34
    Odisha - Starting 11
  • January 25, 2024 18:33
    Mumbai City - Starting 11

  • January 25, 2024 18:21
    Predicted 11s

    Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa, Vinit Rai, Yoell van Nieff, Valpuia, Nathan Rodrigues, Alberto Noguera, Franklin Nazareth, Jayesh Rane, Abdenasser El Khayati, Gurkirat Singh, Ayush Chhikara

    Odisha FC: Lalthuammawia Ralte, Amey Ranawade, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalthathanga, Ahmed Jahouh, Aniket Jadhav, Roy Krishna, Diego Mauricio, Isak Vanlalruatfela

  • January 25, 2024 17:50
    Live streaming/telecast information

    The Kalinga Super Cup semifnal between Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app/website. The game will also be telecast live across the Sports18 network

