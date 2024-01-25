Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC LIVE score, Kalinga Super Cup semifinal updates: Starting 11s OUT! Streaming info; Kick-off at 7:30pm IST

- January 25, 2024 18:34Odisha - Starting 11
- January 25, 2024 18:33Mumbai City - Starting 11
- January 25, 2024 18:21Predicted 11s
Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa, Vinit Rai, Yoell van Nieff, Valpuia, Nathan Rodrigues, Alberto Noguera, Franklin Nazareth, Jayesh Rane, Abdenasser El Khayati, Gurkirat Singh, Ayush Chhikara
Odisha FC: Lalthuammawia Ralte, Amey Ranawade, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalthathanga, Ahmed Jahouh, Aniket Jadhav, Roy Krishna, Diego Mauricio, Isak Vanlalruatfela
- January 25, 2024 17:50Live streaming/telecast information
The Kalinga Super Cup semifnal between Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app/website. The game will also be telecast live across the Sports18 network
