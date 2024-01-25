MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kalinga Super Cup: Odisha FC beats Mumbai City to ensure its second successive final entry

Defending champion Odisha FC beat Mumbai City FC by Diego Mauricio’s penalty conversion in the second semifinal and will face East Bengal in the final of the Kalinga Super Cup.

Published : Jan 25, 2024 22:24 IST , BHUBANESWAR - 2 MINS READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
Odisha FC’s Diego celebrates after scoring.
Odisha FC’s Diego celebrates after scoring. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu
infoIcon

Odisha FC’s Diego celebrates after scoring. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

Defending champion Odisha FC beat Mumbai City FC by Diego Mauricio’s penalty conversion in the second semifinal of the Kalinga Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium on Thursday, to progress to the title round for the successive occasion. It will meet the Kolkata giant East Bengal FC in the final on Sunday.

The opening session was evenly fought out with the host Odisha enjoying the advantage of playing more foreigners compared to Mumbai City, which opted for a young side while employing just two foreign recruits in the starting list.

Mumbai City coach Petr Kratky had the option of fielding the four national team players, who had rejoined the squad but preferred to rest them ahead of a grueling ISL schedule.

Having parted ways with its Scottish forward Greg Stewart early this month, Mumbai City attack lacked the edge that would help it break the otherwise solid Odisha defence.

Mumbai had a chance in the very first minute when Pereya Diaz’s header on a Van Nieff’s corner went off the upright. Odisha, which employed the full quota of six foreigners allowed in the tournament, got into the attack mode after some initial hesitancy and created at least three good openings.

ALSO READ | AFC Asian Cup: South Korea through to last 16 after 3-3 draw with Malaysia, Bahrain top

Two of the attempts, coming once each from Roy Krishna and Diego Mauricio, was saved by the Mumbai goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa while another went wide.

Finally it was Phurba’s mistake of bringing down Mauricio inside own box that gave Odisha the penalty in the 42nd minute, which the Brazilian striker utilised to find the target in the end.

Odisha held on to the slender lead as Mumbai City made some attempts to equalize after the break.

Sanjiv Stalin, the young Mumbai City defender, saw his shot tipped over by the Odisha goalkeeper Mawia Ralte in the 55th minute as Mumbai City made a strong comeback. Next Mehtab Singh saw his header coming off the post as frustration mounted in the Mumbai City ranks.

Odisha tried to find the insurance goal but both Krishna in the 68th minute and Isaka Ralte in the 90th minute could not find the target from close.

The injury-time saw some nasty action that led to the expulsion of three Mumbai City players. Defender Rostyn Griffiths was sent for his challenge on Carlos Delgado following which a fight broke out and referee Harish Kundu showed red cards to Diaz and Gurkeerat Singh for participating in the brawl to see the match ending on a sour note.

The result: Semifinal 2: Odisha FC 1 (Diego Mauricio 42-pen) bt Mumbai City FC 0.

Related Topics

Odisha FC /

Mumbai City FC /

East Bengal FC /

Kalinga Super Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Maddison ready to return for Spurs against Man City
    Reuters
  2. Kalinga Super Cup: Odisha FC beats Mumbai City to ensure its second successive final entry
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Evert, Navratilova urge women’s tennis to stay out of Saudi Arabia
    AP
  4. Mumbai City FC 0-1 Odisha FC, Kalinga Super Cup semifinal HIGHLIGHTS: Diego goal sends OFC to final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Man City’s Haaland to miss Spurs game but close to return
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Maddison ready to return for Spurs against Man City
    Reuters
  2. Kalinga Super Cup: Odisha FC beats Mumbai City to ensure its second successive final entry
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Man City’s Haaland to miss Spurs game but close to return
    Reuters
  4. AFC Asian Cup: South Korea through to last 16 after 3-3 draw with Malaysia, Bahrain top
    Reuters
  5. Ex-striker Shevchenko elected Ukraine FA president
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Maddison ready to return for Spurs against Man City
    Reuters
  2. Kalinga Super Cup: Odisha FC beats Mumbai City to ensure its second successive final entry
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Evert, Navratilova urge women’s tennis to stay out of Saudi Arabia
    AP
  4. Mumbai City FC 0-1 Odisha FC, Kalinga Super Cup semifinal HIGHLIGHTS: Diego goal sends OFC to final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Man City’s Haaland to miss Spurs game but close to return
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment