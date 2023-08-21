Durand Cup 2023: Bidyashagar hat-trick powers Kerala Blasters to 5-0 win over Indian Air Force FT

Bidyashagar Singh starred for Kerala Blasters with a hat-trick as the ISL side beat Indian Air Force FT by 5-0 to conclude its Durand Cup campaign at the East Bengal ground on Monday.
Blasters started the game on the front foot, surging to a two-goal lead with Mohammed Aimen and Bidyashagar finding the net. The yellow brigade found its rhythm as it put the Air Force side on continuous pressure.
Newly-signed striker Ishan Pandita was taken off midway through the first half, with the substitution seemingly a tactical one.
Bidyashagar would add one more in the first half to put Blasters in the driving seat of the game.
Aimen was the brightest spark for the Kerala side, with the winger constantly beating his marker and finding space in the box.
In the second half, Danish Farooq would score the fourth goal, before Bidyashagar would complete his hat-trick and seal a morale-lifting win for Blasters.
