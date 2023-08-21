MagazineBuy Print

Durand Cup 2023: Bidyashagar hat-trick powers Kerala Blasters to 5-0 win over Indian Air Force FT

Kerala Blasters dominated the game, with Bidyashagar Singh leading the charge with a hat-trick.

Published : Aug 21, 2023 18:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bidyashagar Singh in action for Kerala Blasters.
Bidyashagar Singh in action for Kerala Blasters. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup/X
Bidyashagar Singh in action for Kerala Blasters. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup/X

Bidyashagar Singh starred for Kerala Blasters with a hat-trick as the ISL side beat Indian Air Force FT by 5-0 to conclude its Durand Cup campaign at the East Bengal ground on Monday.

Blasters started the game on the front foot, surging to a two-goal lead with Mohammed Aimen and Bidyashagar finding the net. The yellow brigade found its rhythm as it put the Air Force side on continuous pressure.

Newly-signed striker Ishan Pandita was taken off midway through the first half, with the substitution seemingly a tactical one.

Bidyashagar would add one more in the first half to put Blasters in the driving seat of the game.

Aimen was the brightest spark for the Kerala side, with the winger constantly beating his marker and finding space in the box.

In the second half, Danish Farooq would score the fourth goal, before Bidyashagar would complete his hat-trick and seal a morale-lifting win for Blasters.

Kerala Blasters /

Durand Cup 2023

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
