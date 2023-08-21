Kerala Blasters vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup Live Score: Match kicks off; KBFC 0-0 IAFT

- August 21, 2023 14:55In other news
The Kerala Blasters vs Indian Air Force Durand Cup 2023 match can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.
The match can also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.
- August 21, 2023 14:09When and where is the Kerala Blasters vs Indian Air Force Durand Cup 2023 match kicking-off?
The Kerala Blasters vs Indian Air Force Durand Cup 2023 match will kick-off at 3 PM on Monday, August 21 at the East Bengal Stadium in Kolkata.
Kerala Blasters and Indian Air Force will both be playing for pride when the two sides face each other in their final Durand Cup 2023 games at the East Bengal Ground on Monday.
The Blasters have a solitary point from two games as do the Air Men and a win and four points will certainly not be enough to qualify as one of the two-second placed sides.READ MORE
