Kerala Blasters vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup Live Score: Match kicks off; KBFC 0-0 IAFT

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the Durand Cup game between Kerala Blasters and Indian Air Force Football Team.

Updated : Aug 21, 2023 15:04 IST

Team Sportstar
Justine scores the first goal for Kerala Blasters against Bengaluru FC in the Durand Cup match at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
Justine scores the first goal for Kerala Blasters against Bengaluru FC in the Durand Cup match at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
Justine scores the first goal for Kerala Blasters against Bengaluru FC in the Durand Cup match at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the Durand Cup game between Kerala Blasters and Indian Air Force Football Team.

  • August 21, 2023 14:55
    AFC Cup 2023-24: Group stage draw to be held on August 24, Australian clubs to feature for first time

  • August 21, 2023 14:46
    New signing for Blasters

    ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters signs Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah on a two-year deal

  • August 21, 2023 14:39
    Lineups
  • August 21, 2023 14:25
    Where can you watch the Kerala Blasters vs Indian Air Force Durand Cup 2023 match?

    The Kerala Blasters vs Indian Air Force Durand Cup 2023 match can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

    The match can also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

  • August 21, 2023 14:10
    First start for Ishan Pandita
  • August 21, 2023 14:09
    When and where is the Kerala Blasters vs Indian Air Force Durand Cup 2023 match kicking-off?

    The Kerala Blasters vs Indian Air Force Durand Cup 2023 match will kick-off at 3 PM on Monday, August 21 at the East Bengal Stadium in Kolkata.

  • August 21, 2023 14:07
    Preview

    Kerala Blasters and Indian Air Force will both be playing for pride when the two sides face each other in their final Durand Cup 2023 games at the East Bengal Ground on Monday.

    The Blasters have a solitary point from two games as do the Air Men and a win and four points will certainly not be enough to qualify as one of the two-second placed sides.

    READ MORE

Kerala Blasters /

Durand Cup 2023 /

Durand Cup

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
