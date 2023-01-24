AIFF announces Kerala as host for Super Cup in April

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced Kerala as the host for the forthcoming Super Cup on Tuesday. The 16-team tournament will be played from April 8-25 after the qualifying round, which starts on April 3.

The matches will be held in two of the three cities of Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram.

This will mark the return of the tournament after a four-year break. FC Goa emerged as the champion in 2019. In the inaugural edition in 2018, Bengaluru FC beat East Bengal in the final.

All 11 teams of the Indian Super League and the winner of the 2022-23 I-League will get direct entry into the group stage. From the I-League runner-up to the bottom-placed team will compete in the qualifying rounds for the four remaining spots.

The 16 teams will be divided into four groups, competing in a single round-robin format, with the group winners qualifying for the semifinals.

The group stage of the tournament will be held from April 8-19, followed by the semifinals on April 21-22. The final will be held on April 25.

The winner of the Super Cup will play the winner of the 2021-22 I-league champion Gokulam Kerala for a spot in the AFC Cup 2023-24. However, if Gokulam Kerala emerges as the champion in the Super Cup, it will get an automatic qualification spot for the group stage of the continental tournament.