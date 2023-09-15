MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Klopp hopeful Liverpool can pick up where they left off against Wolves

Liverpool is third in the Premier League with 10 points from four games in one of its strongest starts in history, thrashing Aston Villa on September 3 in its last game before the break.

Published : Sep 15, 2023 18:44 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp. | Photo Credit: AP

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hopes his squad can pick up the momentum it had before the international break when it plays Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Saturday, despite being without injured defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool is third in the Premier League with 10 points from four games in one of its strongest starts in history, thrashing Aston Villa on September 3 in the last game before the break.

“We would’ve loved to have carried on after the Aston Villa game, which was a really good game,” Klopp told reporters on Friday.

ALSO READ
Lack of European football good for injury-hit Chelsea says Pochettino

Alexander-Arnold, who injured his hamstring against Villa, has resumed running and will likely start work “soon.”

“They barely heal in two weeks; this one didn’t,” Klopp said.

The German coach was concerned about the short turnaround from recent international games.

“I think 30-odd hours ago, Alexis Mac Allister played in Bolivia, landed yesterday morning at four o’clock. So, let’s see where we can pick up,” Klopp said.

Liverpool bolstered its squad in the close season, adding Argentina’s Mac Allister, Hungary’s Dominik Szoboszlai and Japan international Wataru Endo after losing midfield stalwarts Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia.

“The quality of the players, I’m really, really happy, the potential we have is really good,” Klopp said. “And I love working with them, they are open. It’s nice for a manager as well, to know they didn’t hear it already 500 times before, that some messages are new.

ALSO READ
Premier League: Howe tells Newcastle United to rediscover mojo after poor start

“(This is) year one of a new team, we want to become a new team and not a replica of the other team and that is what we’re working on.”

Klopp bristled however when asked about Mohamed Salah’s future. Reports said Liverpool rejected a 150 million-pound ($185.91 million) bid for the talisman by South Arabian club Al-Ittihad in the recent transfer window. Klopp was asked if the Egyptian forward may be sold in January.

“A week after the transfer window, you ask about January? Are you kidding?” Klopp said. “You can’t wait! I’m not worried, we will see what happens.”

Liverpool has won 12 of its last 13 Premier League games against Wolves, which is 15th with three points.

The Merseyside club has only earned 10 points or more from its first four games eight times in the 108 previous seasons in the top flight

Related stories

Related Topics

Liverpool /

Jurgen Klopp

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Klopp hopeful Liverpool can pick up where they left off against Wolves
    Reuters
  2. Russian skater Valieva to testify by video link at CAS hearing into Beijing Olympics doping case
    AP
  3. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: BAN 265/8 (50); Shakib, Hridoy take BAN to 265, Thakur picks 3
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs NZ LIVE Score, 4th ODI: Latest scorecard, match streaming updates; Malan nears century, England off to solid start
    Team Sportstar
  5. USA Basketball back atop FIBA men’s world rankings, overtaking Spain for No. 1
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Klopp hopeful Liverpool can pick up where they left off against Wolves
    Reuters
  2. Lack of European football good for injury-hit Chelsea says Pochettino
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Howe tells Newcastle United to rediscover mojo after poor start
    AFP
  4. Rubiales denies wrongdoing to Spanish judge investigating his kiss of a player at Women’s World Cup
    AP
  5. Spain’s Women’s World Cup winners maintain boycott, hours before new coach picks first squad
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Klopp hopeful Liverpool can pick up where they left off against Wolves
    Reuters
  2. Russian skater Valieva to testify by video link at CAS hearing into Beijing Olympics doping case
    AP
  3. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: BAN 265/8 (50); Shakib, Hridoy take BAN to 265, Thakur picks 3
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs NZ LIVE Score, 4th ODI: Latest scorecard, match streaming updates; Malan nears century, England off to solid start
    Team Sportstar
  5. USA Basketball back atop FIBA men’s world rankings, overtaking Spain for No. 1
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment