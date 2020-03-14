Coronavirus: Kolkata derby likely to be postponed

The last I-League Kolkata derby, scheduled to be played on Sunday, has been postponed. A decision on the rescheduled date will be taken after March 31.

East Bengal, which is the home side in this derby, did not train before the match.

The match was set to take place behind closed doors after the I-League announced on Friday that all matches would be played in empty stadiums in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The Indian Super League final is also being played behind closed doors.

Mohun Bagan wrapped up the league title, with four games in hand, following its 1-0 win against Aizawal FC. It is Bagan's second I-League title.

It also holds the bragging rights after winning the first Kolkata derby of this campaign, which was played on January 19. Joseba Beitia and Babacar Diawara scored for the Mariners while Marcus Espada grabbed a consolation goal for the Red and Gold brigade.

The coronavirus outbreak has killed over 5,000 people and spread across more than 90 nations. It has also hit global sport, with football leagues around the world being postponed or matches being forced to be played with no fans in attendance.