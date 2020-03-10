Mohun Bagan wins second I-League title with win over Aizawl FC

Mohun Bengal clinched its second I-League title on Tuesday by beating Aizawl FC 1-0 at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium.

Papa Babacar Diawara scored the winning goal in the 80th minute to take the home team to its 12th win of the season.

Bagan won the title with four rounds to spare, emulating Dempo's feat in 2011-12. This is its first title after the 2014-15 triumph.

Bagan, which will join the Indian Super League from next season onwards, remains at the top of the points table with 39 points, while Aizawl slips down a place to 10th.

