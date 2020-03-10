Football Football Mohun Bagan wins second I-League title with win over Aizawl FC Papa Babacar Diawara scored the winning goal in the 80th minute to take the home team to its 12th win of the season. Team Sportstar 10 March, 2020 19:13 IST Mohun Bagan team celebrating after the win in Kalyani. - Twitter (ILeagueOfficial) Team Sportstar 10 March, 2020 19:13 IST Mohun Bengal clinched its second I-League title on Tuesday by beating Aizawl FC 1-0 at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium. Papa Babacar Diawara scored the winning goal in the 80th minute to take the home team to its 12th win of the season. Highlights: I-League: Bagan seals second title, beats Aizawl 1-0 - As it happenedBagan won the title with four rounds to spare, emulating Dempo's feat in 2011-12. This is its first title after the 2014-15 triumph. Bagan, which will join the Indian Super League from next season onwards, remains at the top of the points table with 39 points, while Aizawl slips down a place to 10th.Full Points table| I-League 2019-20: Points table, goals scored, goals difference Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos