East Bengal coach Mario Rivera accuses Real Kashmir of racially abusing Kassim Aidara

An ill-tempered I-League tie between East Bengal and Real Kashmir ended with the referee issuing four red cards at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar on Monday.

After Victor Perez scored a penalty in the dying minutes of the game, a scuffle broke out between the players. As the situation worsened, a spectator also breached security to enter the pitch to hit the visiting side's Spanish winger Jaime Colado.

READ | I-League: East Bengal moves second with narrow win over Real Kashmir

Later at the press conference, East Bengal coach Marco Rivera said that an RKFC player on the bench had racially abused Senegalese midfielder Kassim Aidara.



"One player from the bench called him a fu***ng monkey. This is not good. Not good for football. This makes me sad."

He added Real Kashmir coach David Robertson was also involved in the incident. "Previously people have been very, very friendly with us . Too much respect. Too much love. But if coaches are telling things like that it is sad for me. Football is like a party for people to come and enjoy."

East Bengal is currently second on the I-League table with 23 points from 16 games, while Real Kashmir is fourth with 22 points and a game in hand.