Chennaiyin FC forward Andre Schembri to retire after ISL final

Chennaiyin FC's 33-year-old Maltese forward Andre Schembri has announced that he will retire from professional football after the Indian Super League (ISL) final against ATK on Saturday.

The former Malta international, with 94 caps, will be looking to lift his first and Chennaiyin's third ISL title before calling it a day.

"After thirteen years dedicated to professional football overseas, I feel it is the right time to announce my retirement and focus on other aspects of the game," said Schembri, who has been an integral part of the Blues' success this season with five goals and three assists to his name.

"I am proud to have had such a fantastic journey across Europe and Asia. It is not easy to leave such a small island like Malta to try and break through professional football."