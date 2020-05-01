Transfer rumours: Liverpool targets Koulibaly

Liverpool has reportedly set its sights on Kalidou Koulibaly, while the Premier League leader could lose out to Manchester United on another target.

Koulibaly has regularly been linked with a move away from Napoli, where he has developed into one of the world's best defenders. Could a Virgil van Dijk-Koulibaly central defensive pairing be on the cards at Anfield?

TOP STORY – LIVERPOOL TARGETS KOULIBALY

Liverpool is targeting Napoli defender Koulibaly and contacts have already been made, according to Tuttomercatoweb. The parties are due to speak again in the coming weeks, according to the report, with Koulibaly's asking price likely to drop from EUR 100million (GBP 87.1m) due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The report also says Liverpool would likely sell defender Joel Matip if it landed Koulibaly.

ROUND-UP

- Another player Liverpool is linked to, Timo Werner, could head elsewhere. The Manchester Evening News reports the RB Leipzig forward is being considered by Manchester United.

- Manchester City will not give up on Milan Skriniar. CalcioMercato reports a EUR 70m (GBP 61m) offer could be enough for the Premier League giant to land the Inter defender.

- Amid debate about whether Dean Henderson, who is on loan at Sheffield United, could replace David de Gea as Manchester United's No. 1, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer apparently has no doubt. The Daily Star reports the United manager has told De Gea he will remain his first-choice goalkeeper for the foreseeable future.

- Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has been linked with a move away. Sport reports Barcelona is continuing to track the France international, who was apparently a target for the La Liga side while he was still at Lyon.

- Mohammed Salisu is drawing attention from several European clubs. Marca reports Atletico Madrid is in pole position to land the Real Valladolid and Ghana defender.