Latest issue of Sportstar

Kylian Mbappe absent as PSG wins final Ligue 1 game

The France captain, who will leave PSG at the end of the campaign after seven years, had already missed his team’s 2-1 victory at Nice in midweek due to a hamstring niggle.

Published : May 20, 2024 10:14 IST , METZ - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Metz’s Haitian midfielder Danley Jean Jacques (CL) fights for the ball with Paris Saint-Germain’s midfielder Ethan Mbappe.
Metz’s Haitian midfielder Danley Jean Jacques (CL) fights for the ball with Paris Saint-Germain’s midfielder Ethan Mbappe. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Metz’s Haitian midfielder Danley Jean Jacques (CL) fights for the ball with Paris Saint-Germain’s midfielder Ethan Mbappe. | Photo Credit: AFP

Kylian Mbappe was absent as champions Paris Saint-Germain finished the Ligue 1 season with a 2-0 win away at struggling Metz on Sunday.

The France captain, who will leave PSG at the end of the campaign after seven years, had already missed his team’s 2-1 victory at Nice in midweek due to a hamstring niggle.

He did not travel with the team to Metz and was one of several first-team regulars who were rested by coach Luis Enrique, whose side had already wrapped up the title.

ALSO READ | La Liga: Barcelona secures second place with win over Rayo, Villareal scripts thrilling 4-4 draw with Real Madrid

Ousmane Dembele, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marquinhos and Vitinha also played no part but PSG still claimed the victory thanks to early goals by Carlos Soler and Lee Kang-in.

Mbappe is still expected to play his last game for PSG in next week’s French Cup final against Lyon, before an expected move to Real Madrid for next season.

Despite the defeat, Metz could still stay up. They end the season in the relegation play-off place, finishing above Lorient because they scored more away goals in meetings between the two clubs.

Lorient’s 5-0 win over Clermont meant they ended level with Metz on points and goal difference, but the Brittany club go straight down to Ligue 2 while Metz will get a second chance to survive.

Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

