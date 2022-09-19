Football

WB governor slammed for ‘pushing’ Sunil Chhetri during presentation ceremony

The prize distribution ceremony turned controversial when Chhetri was pushed by Ganesan while the trophy was being handed over to the player in the presence of state sports minister Aroop Biswas.

19 September, 2022 17:54 IST
Realising that he’s not in the “photo frame”, Ganesan (left of Chhetri) pushed the Bengaluru skipper and the player obliged.

Two months into his stint as West Bengal governor, La Ganesan copped national criticism for pushing Indian football talisman Sunil Chhetri, to get clicked during the Durand Cup prize distribution ceremony here.

The 38-year-old Indian captain added an elusive Durand Cup title to his illustrious career when he led Bengaluru FC to its maiden crown in Asia's oldest football tournament following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over its Indian Super League rival Mumbai City FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday.

But the prize distribution ceremony turned controversial when Chhetri was being pushed by Ganesan while the trophy was being handed over to the player in the presence of state sports minister Aroop Biswas.

Realising that he's not in the "photo frame", Ganesan pushed Chettri and the player obliged.

There has been no response yet from the champions Bengaluru FC or the governor's office, but the incident was widely slammed on various social media platforms.

"Disgraceful," wrote former India opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra wrote on his Twitter handle.

"Five seconds that show you everything that's wrong with Indian sport. It seems that they won the Durand Cup, not Sunil Chhetri and Bengaluru FC!," wrote Joy Bhattacharja, a former Kolkata Knight Riders team director.

Sivasakthi Narayanan opened the scoring for Bengaluru early in the first-half but the Islanders drew level through Apuia Ralte ahead of the break.

A magical Chhetri corner then brought up the winner as his delivery floated in with pace for Alan Costa to rise to the occasion and do the needful.

Chhetri has spoken about the importance of the Durand Cup in his career.

"Two decades is a bit of a wait, but if it meant doing it in the blue of Bengaluru, then it was worth every season of trying," Chhetri tweeted, posing with the trophy with his wife Sonam.

