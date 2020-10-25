Football Football La Liga: Atletico sees off Betis after Simeone's tactical switch Goals from Suarez and Llorente against Betis took Atletico to second in the standings behind Real Madrid who beat Barcelona 3-1 earlier on Saturday. Reuters 25 October, 2020 08:42 IST Luis Suarez celebrates with teammates after scoring Atletico's second goal as it beat Betis 2-0 to move to second on the standings on Saturday. - Getty Images Reuters 25 October, 2020 08:42 IST Atletico Madrid beat Real Betis 2-0 at home on Saturday in La Liga, thanks to goals from Marcos Llorente and Luis Suarez after coach Diego Simeone sprung a double change at halftime.Llorente put Atletico in front at the start of the second half, tearing into the box from the left wing and tucking the ball inside the near post from a tight angle.Betis had played well in the first half and dominated the ball. However, Atletico took control of the game after Simeone hauled off Lucas Torreira and Thomas Lemar for Yannick Carrasco and Hector Herrera for the second period, instantly giving the team more pace and purpose in midfield. Our BEST EVER streak in @LaLigaEN ⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/boQ842MgX0— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) October 24, 2020 The visitor was reduced to 10 men with 20 minutes remaining when Martin Montoya was sent off for hauling down Carrasco. The referee initially gave the defender a booking but changed it to a straight red card after a VAR review.Suarez then struck in stoppage time after combining well with left back Renan Lodi to clinch a therapeutic victory for Atletico after Wednesday's 4-0 thrashing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League."Betis made things very difficult for us and we struggled in the first half but we went out in the second half with the same mentality and were lucky to score very quickly and that gave us oxygen," said Llorente."Simeone believes in us and we believe in him. We also believe in ourselves and together we make a very strong union. We made that clear today and we've got a victory we really needed."READ | Real Madrid sinks Barcelona in 'El Clasico' with help of Ramos penalty The win took Atletico into second in the standings on 11 points after five games, two behind Real Madrid who beat Barcelona 3-1 earlier on Saturday in the 'Clasico'.Manuel Pellegrini's Betis, meanwhile, has lost four of its last five league matches and is 10th in the table on nine points.Elsewhere, Sevilla succumbed to a second consecutive league defeat as it went down 1-0 at home to Eibar.Julen Lopetegui's side has now failed to score in its last three matches in all competitions and looked stale and tired after drawing 0-0 away to Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos