Morata double helps Atletico to 3-0 win over Mallorca

Atletico Madrid's Koke celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). - REUTERS

Reuters 04 July, 2020 08:37 IST

Atletico Madrid stayed firmly on course to secure Champions League football next season after two goals by Alvaro Morata and a late strike from Koke gave it a 3-0 home win over struggling Mallorca in La Liga on Friday.The result left Atletico third on 62 points from 34 games, five ahead of fourth-placed Sevilla and eight in front of fifth-placed Villarreal who both have a game in hand.Mallorca has a only slim chance of avoiding relegation as it remained third-bottom on 29 points from 34 games, five behind 17th-placed Celta Vigo which has played a game less.Morata fired Atletico ahead in the 29th minute with a twice taken penalty after goalkeeper Manolo Reina was harshly adjudged to have come off his line when he saved the initial spot-kick. ... #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/kLhOl0pbzk— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 3, 2020 Morata doubled the home side's lead on the stroke of halftime when he tapped the ball in from close range after a fine cut-back by Marcos Llorente from the right flank.Atletico dominated the game but Joao Felix wasted two good chances in the opening half and substitute Renan Lodi shaved the crossbar with a fine shot from a tight angle in the 73rd minute.Midfielder Koke sealed the win in the 79th with a deflected shot from outside the penalty area, as his swerving volley left Reina stranded after it clipped substitute Juan Sastre's heel.Atletico next visits Celta on Tuesday, while Mallorca hosts 12th-placed Levante on Thursday.