La-Liga

Simeone takes blame for Atletico’s struggles

Atletico has not been able to follow up the success of 2021 when it won the Spanish league, as it fights to stay in the European qualification places and was eliminated from the Champions League.

Reuters
28 December, 2022 23:22 IST
FILE PHOTO: Diego Simeone, head coach of Atletico de Madrid.

FILE PHOTO: Diego Simeone, head coach of Atletico de Madrid. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Atletico has not been able to follow up the success of 2021 when it won the Spanish league, as it fights to stay in the European qualification places and was eliminated from the Champions League.

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone said that he is mainly responsible for the team’s situation as it has failed to find its best form and sits in fifth place in LaLiga.

Atletico has not been able to follow up the success of 2021 when it won the Spanish league, as it fights to stay in the European qualification places and was eliminated from the Champions League, finishing bottom of Group B.

“We have a great squad, four players in the World Cup final, maybe the one who is not giving his all is the coach,” Simeone told reporters on Wednesday.

“I’m the one who has to improve so that they can raise their level in LaLiga. It’s more or less the same names that won LaLiga. The basis of starters are there, it’s the coach who is failing more than other things.”

The Argentine coach also spoke about Portuguese forward Joao Felix after local media reports said he could leave the club due to a tense relationship with Simeone.

“We have differences, but I have always looked for the best for the club. To squeeze the maximum out of everyone until the last day that I am there or those who have to be there,” Simeone said.

“(Felix) is important for the team. If he transmits to us what we saw in the World Cup, he will be very important. He has conditions and talent and the team needs his qualities.”

Atletico returns to LaLiga action on Thursday hosting Elche.

