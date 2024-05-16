MagazineBuy Print

La Liga: Griezmann scores hat trick as Atletico beats Getafe to seal Champions League spot

The victory at Getafe moved Atletico 11 points clear of fifth-place Athletic Bilbao with two rounds remaining. Athletic’s hopes of making it to the Champions League ended with a 2-1 loss at Celta Vigo.

Published : May 16, 2024 08:24 IST , Madrid - 1 MIN READ

AP
Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid celebrates scoring his team’s third goal and his hat-trick goal during the LaLiga match between Getafe CF and Atletico Madrid.
Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid celebrates scoring his team's third goal and his hat-trick goal during the LaLiga match between Getafe CF and Atletico Madrid. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid celebrates scoring his team’s third goal and his hat-trick goal during the LaLiga match between Getafe CF and Atletico Madrid. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann scored a hat trick as Atletico Madrid defeated Getafe 3-0 in the Spanish league on Wednesday to secure a Champions League spot next season.

The France international scored twice in the first half and again in the second to give Atletico its 12th straight appearance in Europe’s top club competition.

The victory at Getafe moved Atletico 11 points clear of fifth-place Athletic Bilbao with two rounds remaining. Athletic’s hopes of making it to the Champions League ended with a 2-1 loss at Celta Vigo.

ALSO READ: Juventus win Coppa Italia final with early Vlahovic strike

Griezmann hadn’t scored since a brace in Atletico’s 3-1 win against Girona five matches ago.

“We’ve been qualifying for the Champions League for many years now, that has to be valued,” Griezmann said.

It was Atletico’s fourth straight league victory. It was the third straight defeat for Getafe, which stayed in 10th place.

RELEGATION FIGHT

Three teams fighting against relegation won on Wednesday. In addition to Celta’s win against Athletic, Rayo Vallecano beat Granada 2-1 at home and Cadiz won 1-0 at Sevilla.

Celta opened a five-point gap to Cadiz, which remains the first team inside the relegation zone. Rayo was one point ahead of Celta. Cadiz sat four points inside the demotion area.

Rayo got the win over Granada despite playing with 10 men after Oscar Trejo was sent off in the fifth minute.

Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

