Football La-Liga La-Liga Barca first team tests negative, after two staff positives Two of Barcelona's staff tested positive, but the entire first team tested negative for COVID-19 after its training session on Tuesday was rescheduled. Reuters 05 January, 2021 21:30 IST Barcelona morning training session had to rescheduled after two staff members tested positive for coronavirus. - Getty Images Reuters 05 January, 2021 21:30 IST Barcelona's first team players have all tested negative for COVID-19 following a new round of tests after two cases among staff members were announced the day before, the club said on Tuesday.The staff members' infections led the team to reschedule their morning training session and news conference ahead of Wednesday's La Liga trip to Athletic Bilbao.