Barcelona forward Ansu Fati injured in training

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati will be out of action after suffering an injury in training on Friday, the La Liga club said without mentioning a timescale for his return.

The 20-year-old came off the bench in the 75th minute of Thursday’s 2-1 Europa League playoff second-leg defeat to Manchester United as Barcelona was knocked out of the second-tier European competition.

“Ansu Fati suffered a left knee contusion during this afternoon’s training session. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability,” Barcelona said on Twitter on Friday.

Barcelona is top of the La Liga standings with an eight-point lead over rivals Real Madrid who is second. The Catalan club play away to Almeria on Sunday.