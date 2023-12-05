Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen to undergo surgery for lower back issue

Barcelona goalkeepr Marc-Andre ter Stegen will undergo a surgery this week for his lower back injury confirmed the La Liga club on Tuesday.

The Catalan club took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to broke the news. Barce also said that it will provide additional details on ter Stegan after the procedure.

MEDICAL STATEMENT | First team player Marc ter Stegen will undergo a surgical procedure this week to address the lower back issues he is experiencing. Following the procedure, a new statement will be given. pic.twitter.com/MiN9mfZERS — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 5, 2023

The German custodian last played for Barca against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga on November 11.