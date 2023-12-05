Barcelona goalkeepr Marc-Andre ter Stegen will undergo a surgery this week for his lower back injury confirmed the La Liga club on Tuesday.
The Catalan club took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to broke the news. Barce also said that it will provide additional details on ter Stegan after the procedure.
ALSO READ | Javier Tebas to remain La Liga president until 2027
The German custodian last played for Barca against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga on November 11.
Latest on Sportstar
- Sports bodies ask IOC to allow Russians as neutral athletes for 2024 Paris Olympics
- Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen to undergo surgery for lower back issue
- Javier Tebas to remain La Liga president until 2027
- Karun Nair hopes for national comeback after career reset with Vidarbha
- American team Trackhouse replaces RNF on 2024 MotoGP grid
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE