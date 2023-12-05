MagazineBuy Print

Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen to undergo surgery for lower back issue

The Catalan club also said that it will provide additional details on the goalkeeper after the procedure.

Published : Dec 05, 2023 23:29 IST , BARCELONA - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO - FC Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen during the warm up before the match.
FILE PHOTO - FC Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen during the warm up before the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters / Albert Gea
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO - FC Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen during the warm up before the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters / Albert Gea

Barcelona goalkeepr Marc-Andre ter Stegen will undergo a surgery this week for his lower back injury confirmed the La Liga club on Tuesday.

The Catalan club took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to broke the news. Barce also said that it will provide additional details on ter Stegan after the procedure.

ALSO READ | Javier Tebas to remain La Liga president until 2027

The German custodian last played for Barca against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga on November 11.

