Javier Tebas to remain La Liga president until 2027

Javier Tebas was provisionally reelected as president of the Spanish league on Tuesday.

Tebas was the only candidate running for the position that he first took over in 2013. He will remain in charge until 2027.

The league said Tebas will be officially confirmed as president on Dec. 14.

The 61-year-old lawyer has been praised for improving the finances of clubs and the league in general, and for successfully restructuring the league’s sales of television rights. One of his main goals is to help the Spanish league cut into the global dominance of the English Premier League.

The outspoken Tebas is often at odds with officials from Barcelona, Real Madrid and the Spanish soccer federation.

The Spanish league is composed of the first and second divisions in Spain.