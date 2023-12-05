MagazineBuy Print

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin to be played on January 24 after snow chaos

Unbeaten Bayern is three points behind leader Bayer Leverkusen but has a game in hand. Union, which finished a club-best fourth last season, is at the bottom.

Published : Dec 05, 2023 19:55 IST , Berlin - 1 MIN READ

AFP
The Bundesliga match, FC Bayern Munich vs FC Union Berlin, had to be postponed, because of the weather condition.
The Bundesliga match, FC Bayern Munich vs FC Union Berlin, had to be postponed, because of the weather condition. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The Bundesliga match, FC Bayern Munich vs FC Union Berlin, had to be postponed, because of the weather condition. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga game against Union Berlin that was postponed last weekend due to heavy snowfall in the Bavarian capital has been rescheduled for January 24, the league announced on Tuesday.

The match had been due to take place on Saturday but a press statement from Bayern said “security risks and the traffic situation made cancellation unavoidable”.

Low temperatures brought heavy snowfall across southern Germany, particularly in Munich.

Unbeaten Bayern is three points behind leader Bayer Leverkusen but has a game in hand. Union, which finished a club-best fourth last season, is bottom of the Bundesliga after losing nine of its past 10 games.

The German top flight heads into its winter break on December 20, with Bayern kicking off the new year at home to Hoffenheim on January 12.

