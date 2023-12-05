Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin to be played on January 24 after snow chaos

Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga game against Union Berlin that was postponed last weekend due to heavy snowfall in the Bavarian capital has been rescheduled for January 24, the league announced on Tuesday.

The match had been due to take place on Saturday but a press statement from Bayern said “security risks and the traffic situation made cancellation unavoidable”.

Low temperatures brought heavy snowfall across southern Germany, particularly in Munich.

Unbeaten Bayern is three points behind leader Bayer Leverkusen but has a game in hand. Union, which finished a club-best fourth last season, is bottom of the Bundesliga after losing nine of its past 10 games.

The German top flight heads into its winter break on December 20, with Bayern kicking off the new year at home to Hoffenheim on January 12.