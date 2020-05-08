Football La-Liga La-Liga WATCH: Barcelona players begin medicals at Ciutat Esportiva They are scheduled to begin individual training on Friday as the La Liga season prepares to restart the suspended 2019-20 season in June. Team Sportstar 08 May, 2020 12:14 IST Team Sportstar 08 May, 2020 12:14 IST Barcelona players joined their counterparts at other Spanish clubs in undergoing testing ahead of a return to training at Ciutat Esportiva. They'll train individually to begin with, spreading themselves across three training pitches to maintain social distancing guidelines. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos