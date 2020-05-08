La-Liga

WATCH: Barcelona players begin medicals at Ciutat Esportiva

They are scheduled to begin individual training on Friday as the La Liga season prepares to restart the suspended 2019-20 season in June.

08 May, 2020 12:14 IST
Barcelona players joined their counterparts at other Spanish clubs in undergoing testing ahead of a return to training at Ciutat Esportiva.

They'll train individually to begin with, spreading themselves across three training pitches to maintain social distancing guidelines.

 

