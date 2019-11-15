Football La-Liga La-Liga Barcelona vs Real Madrid schedule, live streaming, El Clasico updates: When and where to watch Barca vs Real Barcelona will host Real Madrid on December 18 in the first Clasico of the 2019-20 campaign after La Liga approved the clubs' preferred date for the match. Team Sportstar 15 November, 2019 14:26 IST The El Clasico Match will be played at Camp Nou on December 18. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 15 November, 2019 14:26 IST Barcelona will host Real Madrid on December 18 in the first Clasico of the 2019-20 campaign after La Liga approved the clubs' preferred date for the match.Barca had been due to host its bitter rival on October 26, only for the game to be postponed amid concerns over civil and political unrest in Catalonia.The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) accepted a joint request from the clubs to reschedule for December 18.When is the El Clasico match between Barcelona and Real Madrid?The El Clasico match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played on Wednesday, December 18.Where is the El Clasico match between Barcelona and Real Madrid being played?The El Clasico match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played at Barca's home ground Camp Nou.What time does the El Clasico match between Barcelona and Real Madrid start?The El Clasico match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will begin at 12:30 am(IST)Where will the El Clasico match between Barcelona and Real Madrid be televised?The match will be streamed live on Facebook. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos