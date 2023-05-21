La-Liga

Merino and Sorloth give Real Sociedad 2-1 win at Barcelona

With the league title in the bag, there was an end-of-season feel at Camp Nou as the fans waited to see the post-game celebrations when Barca would lift the La Liga trophy.

Reuters
Barcelona 21 May, 2023 09:53 IST
Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong confront referee Javier Alberola Rojas after Alexander Sorloth of Real Sociedad scores the team’s second goal during the La Liga match at Spotify Camp Nou on May 20, 2023. 

Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong confront referee Javier Alberola Rojas after Alexander Sorloth of Real Sociedad scores the team’s second goal during the La Liga match at Spotify Camp Nou on May 20, 2023.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mikel Merino and Alexander Sorloth scored in each half to earn Real Sociedad a 2-1 win at Barcelona on Saturday, handing the La Liga champion its first home defeat of the season on a day when it was celebrating the club’s title triumph.

Bundesliga: Leipzig stuns leader Bayern Munich 3-1, Dortmund could go top on Sunday

However, Real Sociedad made sure it would not go all Barca’s way as it got in-front quickly, with Merino scoring with a tidy finish in the fifth minute.

Real Sociedad extended its lead with Sorloth in the 72nd minute and Robert Lewandowski headed in a consolation for Barcelona from close-range in the 90th minute.

With three games left, fourth-placed Real Sociedad moved on to 65 points and tightened its grip on the last Champions League qualification spot, five points ahead of fifth-placed Villarreal who beat Girona 2-1 earlier on Saturday.

Champion Barcelona has an unassailable 14-point lead over second-place Real Madrid, who plays at Valencia on Sunday. Atletico Madrid is third on 69 points.

