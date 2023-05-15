No Messi, no problem: Lewandowski brace powers Barcelona to first La Liga title under Xavi

A brace from Robert Lewandowski and a goal by Alejandro Balde saw Barcelona beat Espanyol 4-2 to win the La Liga title after four years.

This was its 27th La Liga title, which leaves it eight behind rival Real Madrid. It was also the first league title for Xavi Hernandez as manager, who won eight La Liga titles as a player at Camp Nou and also the club’s first since the exit of Lionel Messi, two years ago.

Lewandowski, who moved to Barca from Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich last summer, proved to be the difference when he struck early in 11th minute. Balde made a counter attacking run past Oscar Gil and then crossed to the Pole, who made no mistake to convert the chance.

The 19-year-old Balde continued to be a menace for the opposition and, nine minutes later, struck Pedri’s cross from the right to double the lead.

Barca’s quick counter attack along the flanks saw it get another with Raphinha delivering a cross for Lewandowski from the right and the No. 9 scoring his second of the night.

In the second half, Jules Kounde joined the party with a clinical header Frenkie De Jong’s cross as relegation threatened Espanyol continued its descent out of La Liga. Though Javier Puado and Joselu scored a goal each for the hosts, it was too little too late as Xavi and Co. secured the league title with four games to spare.

More to follow.