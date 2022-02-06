Football La-Liga La-Liga Barcelona beats Atletico Madrid as Alves and Alba score Jordi Alba scored an extraordinary volley and Dani Alves was sent off as Barcelona delivered a major boost to its hopes of finishing in La Liga's top four on Sunday by winning a six-goal thriller against Atletico Madrid. AFP 06 February, 2022 23:00 IST Jordi Alba opened the scoring while Dani Alves scored the fourth to help Barcelona win against Atletico Madrid. - AP AFP 06 February, 2022 23:00 IST Jordi Alba scored an extraordinary volley and Dani Alves was sent off as Barcelona delivered a major boost to its hopes of finishing in La Liga's top four on Sunday by winning a six-goal thriller against Atletico Madrid. La-Liga roundup: Sevilla held 0-0 at Osasuna, Rakitic has late penalty saved A rampant Barca scored four goals in 40 minutes at Camp Nou before surviving a late fightback from Atletico after Luis Suarez headed in against his former club and Alves saw red with 20 minutes left. Read more stories on La-Liga. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :