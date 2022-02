Barcelona beats Atletico Madrid as Alves and Alba score

Jordi Alba scored an extraordinary volley and Dani Alves was sent off as Barcelona delivered a major boost to its hopes of finishing in La Liga's top four on Sunday by winning a six-goal thriller against Atletico Madrid.

A rampant Barca scored four goals in 40 minutes at Camp Nou before surviving a late fightback from Atletico after Luis Suarez headed in against his former club and Alves saw red with 20 minutes left.