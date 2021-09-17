Barcelona's Braithwaite faces 'three, four months out' after knee operation

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite could be ruled out for "three to four months" after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

The Danish international needed the operation after an initial non-invasive procedure hadn't succeeded.

Braithwaite suffered the injury in the Blaugrana's third match of the season against Getafe.

He has joined the long list of injured Barcelona forwards, with Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Aguero all currently unavailable for selection.