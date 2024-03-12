MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga 2023-24: Celta Vigo parts ways with manager Benitez after Real Madrid loss

Celta is 17th in the standings with 24 points, two above the relegation zone, after Sunday’s 4-0 loss at leaders Real Madrid.

Published : Mar 12, 2024 19:23 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The team “has not obtained the results expected by the club” during the former Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea manager’s tenure, Celta said in a statement.
The team “has not obtained the results expected by the club” during the former Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea manager’s tenure, Celta said in a statement. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The team “has not obtained the results expected by the club” during the former Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea manager’s tenure, Celta said in a statement. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Celta Vigo have parted ways with manager Rafael Benitez and his staff eight months after their appointment, the La Liga club said on Tuesday.

Celta is 17th in the standings with 24 points, two above the relegation zone, after Sunday’s 4-0 loss at leaders Real Madrid.

ALSO READ: Manchester United’s Mason Mount back in training after four-month injury absence

The team “has not obtained the results expected by the club” during the former Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea manager’s tenure, Celta said in a statement.

“The club would like to express to Rafa Benitez and his assistants its most sincere gratitude for the honesty and professionalism they have shown since their arrival,” they added.

Celta visits 14th-placed Sevilla on Sunday.

Related Topics

La Liga 2023-24 /

La Liga /

Celta Vigo /

Rafael Benitez

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2023-24: Celta Vigo parts ways with manager Benitez after Real Madrid loss
    Reuters
  2. IPL 2024: Who has hit the longest six in Indian Premier League history?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap: March 12
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy: Musheer Khan becomes youngest Mumbai player to score century in final, says “got motivation” seeing Tendulkar in stands
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Manchester United’s Mason Mount back in training after four-month injury absence
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga 2023-24: Celta Vigo parts ways with manager Benitez after Real Madrid loss
    Reuters
  2. La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid thrashes Celta Vigo 4-0 to cement top spot
    Reuters
  3. La Liga 2023-24: Atletico Madrid suffers shock 2-0 loss at lowly Cadiz
    Reuters
  4. La Liga: Superb Yamal strike hands Barcelona 1-0 win over Mallorca
    Reuters
  5. Real Madrid’s Bellingham hits out at ‘ridiculous’ two-game ban
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2023-24: Celta Vigo parts ways with manager Benitez after Real Madrid loss
    Reuters
  2. IPL 2024: Who has hit the longest six in Indian Premier League history?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap: March 12
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy: Musheer Khan becomes youngest Mumbai player to score century in final, says “got motivation” seeing Tendulkar in stands
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Manchester United’s Mason Mount back in training after four-month injury absence
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment