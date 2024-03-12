MagazineBuy Print

Manchester United’s Mason Mount back in training after four-month injury absence

Mount has made just 12 appearances in all competitions for United since his £60 million (USD 76 million) transfer from Chelsea before the start of this season.

Published : Mar 12, 2024 19:13 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Mason Mount last played for United when he came off the bench in its 1-0 win against Luton in November. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: Mason Mount last played for United when he came off the bench in its 1-0 win against Luton in November. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount returned to training on Tuesday after four months out with a calf injury.

Mount has made just 12 appearances in all competitions for United since his £60 million (USD 76 million) transfer from Chelsea before the start of this season.

The 25-year-old last played when he came off the bench in United’s 1-0 win against Luton in November.

Mount could have a chance to silence his critics this season after United confirmed he was back in training, having “remained upbeat and positive throughout his rehabilitation”.

The playmaker’s long-awaited return came just days after Erik ten Hag offered a promising update on his status.

“Mason Mount, I think he is in a good spell now and he will return shortly,” Ten Hag said on Friday. “I think after the international break.”

ALSO READ | Injured Ederson out for a month, to miss Manchester City vs Arsenal clash

Mount is unlikely to feature in Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool, but could be involved when United travel to Brentford on March 30.

Mount’s presence will be a welcome boost to a United side looking to keep alive their faint hopes of Champions League qualification via a top-four finish in the Premier League.

United are eight points behind fourth placed Aston Villa with 10 games left.

Ten Hag expects Harry Maguire, Rasmus Hojlund and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to be back from injuries for Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford.

Lisandro Martinez, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia remain sidelined.

