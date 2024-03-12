Chelsea faces Man Utd, Tottenham hosts Leicester in Women’s FA Cup semifinals

Reigning Women’s FA Cup champion Chelsea will travel to Manchester United, while Tottenham Hotspur will host Leicester City in the semifinals after the draw was held on Tuesday.

The games will take place across the weekend of April 13-14 and will result in a new finalist in the competition as both Tottenham and Leicester have reached the semifinals for the first time.

Chelsea, which will be looking to win its fourth consecutive FA Cup, beat United 1-0 in last year’s final thanks to a second-half goal from Australia forward Sam Kerr.

The final will be played on May 12 at Wembley.