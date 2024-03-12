MagazineBuy Print

Chelsea faces Man Utd, Tottenham hosts Leicester in Women’s FA Cup semifinals

Chelsea, which will be looking to win its fourth consecutive FA Cup, beat United 1-0 in last year’s final thanks to a second-half goal from Australia forward Sam Kerr.

Published : Mar 12, 2024 17:43 IST , GDANSK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Chelsea’s Australian striker Sam Kerr (C) celebrates after winning the English Women’s FA Cup final football match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London on May 14, 2023.
Chelsea’s Australian striker Sam Kerr (C) celebrates after winning the English Women’s FA Cup final football match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London on May 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Chelsea's Australian striker Sam Kerr (C) celebrates after winning the English Women's FA Cup final football match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London on May 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Reigning Women’s FA Cup champion Chelsea will travel to Manchester United, while Tottenham Hotspur will host Leicester City in the semifinals after the draw was held on Tuesday.

The games will take place across the weekend of April 13-14 and will result in a new finalist in the competition as both Tottenham and Leicester have reached the semifinals for the first time.



The final will be played on May 12 at Wembley.

Chelsea /

Manchester United Women /

Women's FA Cup

