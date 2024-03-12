MagazineBuy Print

Injured Ederson out for a month, to miss Manchester City vs Arsenal clash

Ederson is also set to miss Saturday’s FA Cup quarterfinal at home to Newcastle and Brazil’s upcoming international friendlies against England and Spain.

Published : Mar 12, 2024 07:26 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Manchester City’s Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson receives medical treatment after sustaining an injury during the Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.
Manchester City's Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson receives medical treatment after sustaining an injury during the Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Manchester City’s Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson receives medical treatment after sustaining an injury during the Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is set to miss a crucial clash against Arsenal in the Premier League title race due to a thigh injury as he faces up to a month out.

The Brazilian hurt himself when conceding a penalty during City’s 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Sunday.

Ederson stayed on the field for the resulting spot-kick, which Alexis Mac Allister scored to cancel out John Stones’ opener, but needed to be substituted soon after by Stefan Ortega.

Arsenal lead the Premier League on goal difference from Liverpool with third-place City just one point behind.

The Gunners travel to the Etihad on March 31.

Ederson is also set to miss Saturday’s FA Cup quarterfinal at home to Newcastle and Brazil’s upcoming international friendlies against England and Spain.

READ | Arteta ‘amazed’ Arsenal ahead of Liverpool, Man City in title race

“(It) was my time with Eddie’s injury. I was ready like always,” said Ortega.

“It was a special moment to come on in this big game and the whole world watching. It was a nice feeling.

“I enjoyed every second. It’s nothing new what came - I was ready and prepared.”

