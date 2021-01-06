Football La-Liga La-Liga Former Jamshedpur striker Sergio Castel stars in Ibiza's 5-2 thrashing of Celta Elsewhere, top-flight side Getafe was also beaten by third division opposition as it went down 1-0 at Cordoba. Reuters 06 January, 2021 11:37 IST Sergio Castel, who played for Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League last season, starred with a double in Ibiza's win over Celta Vigo in the Copa Del Rey. - Getty Images Reuters 06 January, 2021 11:37 IST Ibiza, the Spanish third division side from the island which attracts revellers from the around the world, staged a party of its own on Tuesday as it routed La Liga side Celta Vigo 5-2 in a Copa del Rey second round tie.A double from Sergio Castel and a Javi Perez strike saw the minnows race into a 3-0 lead inside the opening half an hour, while Manu Molina stretched their lead just past the hour mark with a chipped 'Panenka' penalty.Castel played for Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League on loan from Atletico Madrid B before moving to Ibiza on loan again this season.Celta tried to stage a late comeback with goals from Santi Mina and Jordan Holsgrove while Mina also missed a 90th minute penalty before Angel Rodado struck a fifth for the hosts in added time to adorn a stunning victory for the islanders.Novel coronavirus restrictions prevented a full capacity crowd attending, but 500 supporters practicing social distancing were able to partake in the festivities in the stands.Elsewhere, top-flight side Getafe was also beaten by third division opposition as it went down 1-0 at Cordoba. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos