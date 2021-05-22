Eibar vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga: Messi-less Barca looks to finish campaign on a high; Griezmann, Dembele start

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the 2020-21 La Liga clash between Barcelona and Eibar. This is Santadeep Dey, bringing you all the action as it unfurls at Ipurua Futbol Zelaia.

LIVE COMMENTARY

EIBAR 0-0 BARCELONA

Stay tuned! The #EibarBarca match starts at 9:30pm IST.

LINEUPS

BARCELONA (4-3-3)

Starting XI: Neto; Dest, Mingueza, Araujo, Firpo; De Jong, Busquets, Moriba; Trincao, Griezmann, Dembele

Bench: Pena, Arnau, Pique, Umtiti, Alba, Pjanic, Matheus, Puig, Konrad, Braithwaite

EIBAR (4-4-2)

Starting XI: Yoel; Correa, Oliveira, Arbilla, Rafa; Inui, Diop, Atienza, Gil; Kike, Enrich

Bench: Burgos, Bigas, Sergio, Quique, Muto, Cote, Recio, Garcia, Leon, Pozo, Rodrigues, Magunagoitia

RECENT FORM

EIBAR: L W W D L

BARCELONA: L W D D L

PREDICTED XI

EIBAR: Dmitrovic; Correa, Oliveira, Arbilla, Cote; Gil, Diop, Atienza, Exposito; Enrich, Kike

BARCELONA: Neto; Araujo, Pique, Umtiti; Dembele, Puig, Busquets, De Jong, Alba; Griezmann, Braithwaite

#LaLigaSantander MATCH PREVIEW

Lionel Messi has been given permission by Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman to miss this weekend's final La Liga match of the season against Eibar and take holiday, the club confirmed on Friday, meaning he may have played his last game for the Catalan side.

The Argentine's contract expires at the end of June and there has been no announcement on an extension.

READ | Koeman hits out at Barca board, faces uncertain future

He requested to leave the club last year and was linked by British and Spanish media with a move to Manchester City or Paris St Germain, but ultimately stayed put for one more season.

The 33-year-old has netted 30 times in La Liga this season and is set to win Spain's Golden Boot, - the Pichichi Trophy - however, Koeman's side can at best finish third, behind arch rival Real Madrid and title favourite Atletico Madrid.

- Reuters