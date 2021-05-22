La-Liga Eibar vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga: Messi-less Barca looks to finish campaign on a high; Griezmann, Dembele start Barcelona vs Eibar, La Liga LIVE Updates: Presenting the live score, commentary, highlights and updates from the match between Barcelona and Eibar at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium. Team Sportstar Eibar Last Updated: 22 May, 2021 20:52 IST Barcelona players during a La Liga match against Celta Vigo at Camp Nou on May 16. - AP Team Sportstar Eibar Last Updated: 22 May, 2021 20:52 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the 2020-21 La Liga clash between Barcelona and Eibar. This is Santadeep Dey, bringing you all the action as it unfurls at Ipurua Futbol Zelaia.LIVE COMMENTARYEIBAR 0-0 BARCELONAStay tuned! The #EibarBarca match starts at 9:30pm IST.LINEUPSBARCELONA (4-3-3)Starting XI: Neto; Dest, Mingueza, Araujo, Firpo; De Jong, Busquets, Moriba; Trincao, Griezmann, DembeleBench: Pena, Arnau, Pique, Umtiti, Alba, Pjanic, Matheus, Puig, Konrad, BraithwaiteEIBAR (4-4-2)Starting XI: Yoel; Correa, Oliveira, Arbilla, Rafa; Inui, Diop, Atienza, Gil; Kike, EnrichBench: Burgos, Bigas, Sergio, Quique, Muto, Cote, Recio, Garcia, Leon, Pozo, Rodrigues, MagunagoitiaRECENT FORMEIBAR: L W W D LBARCELONA: L W D D LFOLLOW THE OTHER LA LIGA TITLE RACE MATCHES Atletico Madrid vs Valladolid LIVE: La Liga title race reaches climax Real Madrid vs Villarreal Live: La Liga title race down to the wire PREDICTED XIEIBAR: Dmitrovic; Correa, Oliveira, Arbilla, Cote; Gil, Diop, Atienza, Exposito; Enrich, KikeBARCELONA: Neto; Araujo, Pique, Umtiti; Dembele, Puig, Busquets, De Jong, Alba; Griezmann, Braithwaite#LaLigaSantander MATCH PREVIEWLionel Messi has been given permission by Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman to miss this weekend's final La Liga match of the season against Eibar and take holiday, the club confirmed on Friday, meaning he may have played his last game for the Catalan side.The Argentine's contract expires at the end of June and there has been no announcement on an extension.READ | Koeman hits out at Barca board, faces uncertain future He requested to leave the club last year and was linked by British and Spanish media with a move to Manchester City or Paris St Germain, but ultimately stayed put for one more season.The 33-year-old has netted 30 times in La Liga this season and is set to win Spain's Golden Boot, - the Pichichi Trophy - however, Koeman's side can at best finish third, behind arch rival Real Madrid and title favourite Atletico Madrid.- ReutersWhere can you watch the La Liga games live in India?La Liga is available for live streaming on Facebook Watch.