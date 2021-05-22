Real Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga Live: Varane starts with Militao in Madrid's defence, Bacca leads Villarreal's line

Follow Sportstar's live match blog of Real Madrid's final La Liga encounter of the season against Villarreal at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Keep an eye out for Sportstar's other live La Liga match blogs as well Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid

Eibar vs Barcelona

09:15 IST- 15 MINUTES TO GO!!!

One last time - let's DO this!

#RealMadridVillarreal pic.twitter.com/Yw6YOrpA3T — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) May 22, 2021

08:45 IST- The stage is set!!

The Di Stéfano is ready!#RealMadridVillarreal pic.twitter.com/QxLE3ESv6Q — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) May 22, 2021

08:30 IST- LINEUPS ARE OUT!!!

Real Madrid: Courtois, Odriozola, Varane, Militao, Miguel, Casemiro, Modric, Valverde, Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema (C)

Coach: Zinedine Zidane

Villarreal: Rulli, Gaspar (C), Albiol, Pau, Parejo, Gerard, Bacca, Trigueros, Pedraza, Capoue, Yeremy

Coach: Unai Emery

INJURY UPDATES: Injured Hazard out of Real Madrid's La Liga finale; Ramos returns

Preview

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane would not be drawn on his future ahead of the side's final La Liga game of the season against Villarreal on Saturday.

If Real wins and city rival Atletico fails to emerge victorious away to Valladolid, then Zidane's side will be crowned champion.

The Frenchman, whose future has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks in what could be a trophyless season, batted away questions if he will remain at the helm, insisting his only focus was on toppling visitor Villarreal.

READ|Atletico Madrid favourite to lift La Liga crown, feel former players

"It's not important if I am here or someone else is, the important thing is the team and what we want to achieve," he told a news conference.

"For us the only thing on our minds is the game. We play tomorrow and now isn't the time to talk about it (his future). All my energy is focused on tomorrow.

"It's been a tough campaign but we are excited by the chance of being able to win La Liga."

READ|La Liga: Madrid police deployed to prevent Atletico, Real title celebrations

There was good news as Zidane confirmed the return of club captain Sergio Ramos for the game against Unai Emery's side. However, Eden Hazard's name was on the growing absentee list, which already features Dani Carvajal, Toni Kroos, Lucas Vazquez and Ferland Mendy.

"Hazard's got something. It's small, but we don't want to risk anything. He wasn't in training because he's got an issue and tomorrow he won't be available," Zidane said.