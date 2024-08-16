La Liga: New Barcelona boss Flick satisfied with squad, Yamal likely to play against Valencia

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has no complaints over his squad and fully trusts the club, the German said on the eve of Saturday’s La Liga opening clash at Valencia.

Barca, which finished second behind fierce rival Real Madrid in La Liga last season, has so far signed attacking midfielder Dani Olmo and fellow Spaniard Pau Victor in the close-season transfer window.

Flick, who led Bayern Munich to two Bundesliga titles and one Champions League victory, Club World Cup and Super Cup crown, among other honours, said he was happy with his team.

The 59-year-old replaced Xavi Hernandez at the Catalan side after it sacked the former midfielder in May, just four weeks after confirming he would honour the last year of his contract and lead it through the 2024-25 campaign.

“I am satisfied with the squad I have, the rest is a question mark. When I signed my contract, I knew it wouldn’t be easy but I trust the club blindly. And I am happy with the team, with what it offers,” Flick told reporters on Friday.

“We have injured players who will gradually come back. We are still a strong team.”

The 26-year-old Olmo, who helped Spain to win Euro 2024, would not be available for the Valencia game, Flick said

“Olmo is not in good physical condition, he started late and we will look after him. He won’t be here tomorrow. We want everyone to be well and play injury-free,” he said.

Flick said 17-year-old winger Lamine Yamal, whose father Mounir Nasraoui is in a ‘serious but stable’ condition after being stabbed on Wednesday in a car park in the northeastern Spanish town of Mataro according to Spanish national TV broadcaster TVE, would play against Valencia.

Flick said he did not expect an easy outing against Valencia, which finished ninth last season.

“I am very much looking forward to this first game. Valencia is a special place,” he said.

“It will be a tough game, our opponents have shown that they play good, attacking football, you have to watch your lines... It will be difficult.”