Granada vs Real Madrid: La Liga LIVE

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's La Liga encounter between Granada and league leader Real Madrid. The match is scheduled for a 1:30am IST kick-off.

--

1:00am: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says he expects a top game from his boys. Here's a snippet from his pre-match press conference -

12:55am: Here's a quick tour of Granada's home stadium, the Los Carmenes, ahead of kick-off:

12:50am: In case you had missed it, Real Madrid's Marcelo will miss the remainder of the La Liga campaign owing to a thigh injury. More on that here - Real Madrid's Marcelo to miss remainder of league season

12:45am: Line ups!

Granada XI: Rui Silva, Folquier, German, Azeez, F. Vico, Victor Diaz, Gil Dias, Herrera, Domingos D., D. Machis, Carlos Fernandez

Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Kroos, Benzema, Modirc, Casemiro, Valverde, Isco, Mendy

12:40am: Real Madrid is five points away from sealing the La Liga title and the side will look to reduce that number when it takes on Granada this evening.

Granada, placed 10th in the table, earned a thrilling 3-2 win over Real Sociedad on Friday. Real Madrid, on the other hand, claimed a comfortable 2-0 triumph, its eighth on the trot, against Alaves.