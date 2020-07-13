Manchester United vs Southampton: Premier League LIVE

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Southampton.

--

Manchester United will be looking to break into the top four when it hots Southampton, but the visitng side comes into the tie in good form. The side has taken seven points from its last three games and will be keen to claim a quickfire double over the Manchester clubs after beating Manchester City last Sunday.

United though, having won its last four matches by an aggregate score of 14-2, will be the undoubted favourite to come out on top.

-- Here are the line ups for this evening's clash. Both teams are unchaged from their previous games -

Manchester United

Starting XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Shaw, Maguire, Lindelof, Matic, Pogba, Fernandes, Martial, Greenwood, Rashford.

Subs: Romero, Bailly, Mata, Pereira, Fred, James, Ighalo, McTominay, Williams.

Southampton

Starting XI: McCarthy, Stephens, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Bertrand, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond, Armstrong, Ings, Adams.

Subs: Gunn (GK), Vestergaard, Vokins, Danso, Smallbone, Højbjerg, Ferry, Long, Obafemi.

Manchester United will be looking for an ourtight win over 12th placed Southampton to jump to the third spot in the Premier League.

United comes into the tie on the back of a thumping 3-0 win over Aston Villa, while Southampton played a 1-1 draw with Everton in its last encounter.

The Manchester United vs Southampton Premier League game can be watched live on the Star Sports network and streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.