Football La-Liga La-Liga Barcelona confirms Pique to be unavailable with knee injury The centre-back missed almost three months earlier this season with a knee problem and injuries have restricted the 34-year-old to just 15 appearances this season. Reuters 04 March, 2021 21:01 IST Pique sustained the injury during Barcelona's Copa del Ray victory on Wednesday -AP Reuters 04 March, 2021 21:01 IST Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has suffered a knee ligament sprain, the La Liga club announced on Thursday.The centre back, who scored a last-minute equaliser to send Barca's Copa del Rey semi-final with Sevilla to extra time on Wednesday, missed almost three months earlier this season with a knee problem. Barcelona won the tie 3-0 after extra time, overturning a 2-0 first-leg deficit."The medical assessment and tests performed this morning have shown that first team player Gerard Pique has a sprain in the internal lateral ligament of his right knee. He is therefore unavailable and the evolution of the injury will determine when he returns," a club statement read.ALSO READ | Koeman transforms Barcelona amid club chaos, electionsInjuries have restricted the 34-year-old to just 15 appearances this season and local media have reported that Pique faces a further three weeks on the sidelines.Barcelona visit Paris St Germain next Wednesday in their Champions League last-16 second leg, trailing 4-1 from the first meeting last month. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.