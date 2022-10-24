La Liga talking points: Valverde on fire, Gavi injured ahead of World Cup

Talking points from the weekend in La Liga.

CLUBS THREATEN TO GO ON STRIKE OVER NEW LAW

Spanish first and second divisions clubs are considering going on strike to protest against changes made by the Spanish government in a new sports law draft.

The governing body of elite Spanish football, La Liga, is furious that an amendment intended to prevent Spanish clubs from participating in a breakaway Super League has been withdrawn, alleging pressure from Real Madrid and Barcelona, two of the masterminds behind the new competition.

The changes would mean that La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) would be unable to refuse a license to clubs playing in competitions which aren’t recognised by football’s governing bodies.

LaLiga have called an executive committee meeting on Wednesday and a general assembly on Thursday, when they could announce radical measures.

“We are lobbying and campaigning to have the draft changed, obviously, and stopping the competition would be the last resort in that effort,” a LaLiga source told Reuters.

VALVERDE ON FIRE

Last week, after Real Madrid beat arch-rival Barcelona 3-1, man-of-the-match Toni Kroos made sure to hail team mate Federico Valverde on Twitter saying: “Fede Valverde top three in the world right now”.

Since netting Real’s second against Barca, the Uruguayan midfielder scored again in his team’s 3-0 win at Elche on Wednesday and in their 3-1 victory at home against Sevilla on Saturday.

All three goals were strikingly similar, fierce shots from outside the area.

Valverde now has seven goals in 16 appearances in all competitions for Real this season, as many as in his first 148 games for the club.

His strike on Saturday was his fourth goal from distance this campaign and no player has scored more goals from outside the box than the Uruguayan in Europe’s big five leagues this season.

BARCA WONDERKID GAVI INJURED ONE MONTH FROM QATAR

Barcelona thrashed Athletic Bilbao 4-0 on Sunday but the biggest news from the match was a concerning injury for young Spain midfielder Gavi.

The 2022 Kopa Trophy and Bolden Boy winner was substituted in tears after a knock to his groin area in a duel with Athletic’s Dani Garcia midway through the first half.

After receiving medical treatment and attempting to continue, Gavi fell to the ground a couple of minutes later, weeping and holding the inside of his right leg.

While the extent of his injury is yet to be determined, manager Xavi Hernandez dismissed any fears that he could potentially miss the World Cup in Qatar which begins next month.

“It looks like it’s not serious, it was a hard blow to the muscle, but we have to wait until tomorrow for the medical test,” Xavi told Movistar Plus.

The 18-year-old has formed an important part of Xavi’s side and is also a key piece of Luis Enrique’s Spain team that will open its World Cup campaign in one month against Costa Rica.