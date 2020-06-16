La-Liga How La Liga is using technology to create atmosphere in empty stadiums La Liga has released a video to show what games look like, with and without the computerised crowd noise. Team Sportstar 16 June, 2020 10:39 IST Team Sportstar 16 June, 2020 10:39 IST How La Liga is using technology to create atmosphere in empty stadiums Zidane pleased with Hazard as Real beat Eibar Real Madrid coach Zidane content despite second half drop off Barcelona players train ahead of long-awaited La Liga return More Videos Gareth Bale returns to training for Real Madrid Messi returns to Barcelona training ahead of Mallorca restart Diego Costa in court to settle tax fraud case Suarez ready to return to football after injury Fastest to adapt will win LaLiga title: Kroos La Liga: Andres Iniesta backs Barcelona to win title Sevilla pays tribute to Jose Antonio Reyes Real Madrid's Vazquez aiming for eleven wins to lift La Liga title